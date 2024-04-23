Government Dutch Institute for Public Safety Provides Training on St. Eustatius and Saba Redactie 23-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The training about the LCMS system in progress. Photo: Jeroen Steijgiser.

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- Jeroen Steijsiger, an advisor in Netcentric work, recently visited the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius to train future information managers in the Netcentric approach and the use of the National Crisis Management System (LCMS).

Steijsiger emphasized the unique challenges faced by these small islands, highlighting the need for tailored crisis management strategies. The visit aimed to enhance collaboration and preparedness for potential crises, such as pandemics or hurricanes, by integrating netcentric practices into existing crisis structures.

Resilience

Steijsiger praised the resilience and practicality of the islanders, recognizing their ability to adapt and collaborate effectively during challenging circumstances.