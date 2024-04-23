Dutch Institute for Public Safety Provides Training on St. Eustatius and Saba
ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- Jeroen Steijsiger, an advisor in Netcentric work, recently visited the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius to train future information managers in the Netcentric approach and the use of the National Crisis Management System (LCMS).
Steijsiger emphasized the unique challenges faced by these small islands, highlighting the need for tailored crisis management strategies. The visit aimed to enhance collaboration and preparedness for potential crises, such as pandemics or hurricanes, by integrating netcentric practices into existing crisis structures.
Resilience
Steijsiger praised the resilience and practicality of the islanders, recognizing their ability to adapt and collaborate effectively during challenging circumstances.
