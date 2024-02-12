12 februari 2024 18:09 pm

Dutch Parliamentarians Tour St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- A delegation of the First Chamber from Dutch Parliament, consisting of 18 members and led by Paul Rosemöller, has started with a tour of the islands. 

On Saturday the members had a busy day touring St. Eustatius, with visits to the museum, the harbour, STENAPA, Zeelandia and White Wall. At the museum, the delegation got an insight in Statia’s history from a presentation by Raymie Richardson. They also took a walking tour of the historic centre, led by Misha Spanner.

The delegation also had a meeting with teachers on the island, where they were able to hear firsthand from teachers about their experiences and challenges in local education. 

