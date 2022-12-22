ECHO intern conducts research into the use of seed bombs in reforestation Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- At the ECHO foundation, intern Robin is conducting research into the use of so-called seed bombs to restore degraded habitats on Bonaire and to increase native biodiversity.

Seed bombs are balls of compost, clay soil and native seeds that are dried and then dispersed in nature. Robin has chosen 5 native species for her seed bombs: Shimaruku, Qui, Wayaka, Palu di Boneiru and Kenepa. The composition of the balls helps to protect the fragile seeds against birds, rats and other animals while the seed germinates.

Together with young people from Jong Bonaire de seed bombs, Robin has spread seed bombs in four different areas: Tolo, Seru Largu, Kach’i Baka and Dos Pos. Robin has established plots in several and diverse locations within these reforestation areas so that she can monitor and collect data on the effectiveness of the seed bombs while taking into account terrain factors such as slopes, shade, presence of iguanas, and other conditions.

Monitor

Robin is now monitoring the plots for seed germination and in the future Echo will continue to monitor these plots to determine the continued growth and success of the seed bombs.