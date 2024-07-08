Bonaire Economic growth in Bonaire does not translate to higher individual incomes Redactie 08-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

While the economy over the period of 9 years grew by 23%, per capita income decreased by about 7%. Photo: ABC Online Media.

KRALENDIJK – Although the economy of Bonaire grew by 23% between 2012 and 2021, this growth does not directly translate into higher incomes. This is evident from the report by the State Commission on Demographic Developments in the Caribbean Netherlands 2050.

Per capita, Bonaire’s Gross National Product (GNP) has decreased by about 7% since 2012. In 2023, the Social Minimum Commission Caribbean Netherlands also concluded that Bonaire still struggles with significant poverty despite various measures taken by the government and local authorities.

In 2021, approximately 20% of the population had difficulty making ends meet. A major reason for this is the high cost of living on the island. Basic products such as energy and food are mostly imported, leading to high prices. As a result, many people hold multiple jobs because they cannot financially make ends meet with just one.

Higher Benefits

The Commission notes that disposable incomes and household purchasing power are increasing due to significantly higher benefits, a higher minimum wage, and wage growth in the public sector.