Bonaire Edsel Winklaar appointed interim director at Selibon N.V. Redactie 26-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Winklaar has ample experience in both the profit- and non-profit sector.

KRALENDIJK – As of July 23, 2024, Edsel Winklaar has been appointed as interim director of waste manager Selibon N.V., succeeding Rudsel Leito, who held the position for 12 years. Winklaar, a former deputy and ex-director of TELBO, brings over 30 years of experience in both profit and non-profit sectors, including strategic advisory roles and change management.

Gerard Chin-A-Lin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated that Winklaar’s background in government-owned companies and his knowledge of public administration make him well-suited for the role. Winklaar has previously served as head of implementation at the Directorate of Space and Development, manager at WEB N.V., and general director of Telbo N.V.

The company highlighted Winklaar’s results-oriented and people-focused approach, noting that he is expected to significantly contribute to resolving the challenges facing Selibon N.V. His goal is to maintain Bonaire’s cleanliness and livability while positively impacting environmental and natural preservation.

7