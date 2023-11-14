Edsel Winklaar leaves again as interim director of Spatial Planning & Development

KRALENDIJK – After a relatively short period, interim director of the Spatial Planning & Development (R&O) department, Edsel Winklaar, is leaving the organization once again.

According to his own statement, Winklaar cannot currently ensure the continuity of his commitment as he is temporarily leaving the island. Winklaar says he made the decision in the interest of the organization so that the position can now be permanently filled.

Thankful

The public body understands Winklaar’s considerations, and thanks the interim director for his dedication. The executive council states that the process of recruiting and appointing a new director has already been initiated.