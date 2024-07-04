Bonaire Education gives inmates Caribbean Netherlands new opportunities in job market Redactie 04-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The diplomas handed out to inmates. Pòtret: JICN

KRALENDIJK – The Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) assists inmates with reintegration through the ‘Ban pa Kambio’ project in collaboration with Fundashon Forma. Inmates can take courses and earn certificates, which increases their chances in the job market.

During a recent diploma ceremony, several inmates reached significant milestones. One inmate received an MBO1 diploma in Hospitality, Food, and Food Industry, while 17 certificates were awarded in various fields such as social skills, digital skills, arithmetic, and English. The project is essential for the reintegration of inmates, providing opportunities to develop through MBO1-level courses, work-study programs, and employment, focusing on sectors with high employment opportunities such as horticulture, construction, and hospitality.

MBO2

From February 2025, inmates can also pursue MBO2 level education. ‘Ban pa Kambio’ is a collaborative project with Fundashon Forma, which provides theoretical knowledge and practical skills, preparing inmates for a new life after their detention.