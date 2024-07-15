Saba Education inspectorate dissatisfied with quality Sacred Heart School Redactie 15-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The inspection brought many issues to light at the school currently attended by about 150 students. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – On April 11 and 12, 2024, the Education Inspectorate conducted a quality inspection at the Sacred Heart School following concerns about the financial situation, safety, and quality of education. The conclusion of the investigation is alarming: the school’s educational quality is rated as insufficient.

The inspectorate criticizes the school on several points, including vision and goals, implementation and quality culture, and student care. The school provides insufficient effective support to students, leading to learning deficits. Additionally, there is a lack of Dutch and English lessons, resulting in language deficiencies.

School safety is also lacking; the safety policy needs updating, and a coordinator and contact person for bullying issues must be appointed. Instructional time is inadequate and not effectively utilized, and classroom management is inconsistent.

Furthermore, the school guide does not meet legal requirements, and the school must adhere to established vacation periods.

Urgent improvements

According to the Inspectorate, the school urgently needs to work on improving educational quality, increasing instructional time, ensuring a safe learning environment, and establishing a clear vision for good education. The school leadership, board, and teachers are called upon by the inspectorate to jointly implement the necessary improvements.

