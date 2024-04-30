Saba Efforts underway on Saba to eradicate invasive corolita Redactie 30-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

One of the first steps by Releaf Saba is to create a habitat that is not liked by Corralita. Photo: SCF

THE BOTTOM – The ReLeaf team on Saba has begun planting along the road to Fort Bay where the Agricultural Department stopped planting, beginning with century plants. Once established, Releaf will continue planting sea grapes, white cedar, and water mampoo to create a canopy that will shade out the coralita.

Antigonon Leptopus, coralita, or as it is called on Saba, pink death, is a highly invasive plant, originally from in Mexico. Releaf notes that although coralita is a major erosion controller, the mono-habitat it creates is not good for the island.

“It has a destabilizing effect on island ecosystems by our competing and smothering native vines and understory plants. The first step to extinction is to create a habitat it doesn’t like. Planting dryland species that will spread and cover the ground and reintroducing trees that will form a canopy of dense shade will cause the plant to die out”, according to Releaf Saba.

RESEMBID

Efforts to plant more trees on St. Eustatius and Saba are supported by the RESEMBID, which makes funds available for the efforts. Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID) is a significant initiative aimed at supporting sustainable human development efforts in the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).