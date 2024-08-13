Nature Eight-Hour swim around Klein Bonaire raises over $13,000 for turtle research Redactie 13-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK—Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) successfully raised $13,363 during the ’11K for Sea Turtle Research in Lac Bay’ campaign.

The funds are earmarked for the purchase of two new research nets, essential for monitoring the health and growth rates of green sea turtles in Lac Bay. The current net is due for replacement, and without new equipment, the research would be jeopardized.

For the campaign, Field Coordinator Daan and intern Kate swam a distance of 11 kilometers around Klein Bonaire on July 30. Even under the most favorable weather conditions, this exhausting journey took eight hours.

The campaign exceeded its initial goal of $11,000. The additional funds will be used for further protection of Bonaire’s sea turtles.

Gratitude

STCB expressed gratitude to all donors and sponsors for their support, which enables the continuation of vital turtle research. Van Den Tweel Supermarket sponsored food and drinks for the swimmers and volunteers, while Stichting DierenLot doubled the first $1,250 in donations.

