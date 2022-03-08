Eighteen students graduate from Saba Comprehensive School

A part of the graduates present during the official graduation. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM- Eighteen students of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) graduated on Saturday, March 5 during a well-attended ceremony held at the Saba University School of Medicine (SUSOM) . Seven graduates were not present to receive their diploma due to circumstances.

The graduation was pushed back to March this year for different reasons, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had a big impact on the examinations. Despite all challenges, Form 5 Vocational, Form 5 Pro and CAPE had a 100 percent passing rate. Only Form 5A CSEC did not have a 100 percent passing rate.

Master of Ceremonies Peter Johnson welcomed the 11 graduates on Saturday as they entered the auditorium: Billy Jean Rodriguez and Tara Zagers of Form 5A CSEC, Dareno Gomez, Alpha Nicholson and Shaliq Woods of Form 5 Vocational, Shanika Biggs, Stefanie Hassell and Shemar Marten of Form 5 Pro, and Tanisha Matthew, Valeria Perez Cordero and Jamal Roberts of CAPE.

The other students who graduated, but who were not present mostly because they already went abroad to study were: Randy Goorcharran, Keeshaun Hughes, Tyler Johnson, Maya Juana, Lyieshah Peterson, Shannia Petit Homme (valedictorian) and Jafari Woerdings (salutatorian), all of Form 5A CSEC.

Concerns

SCS Director Hermans recognized the concerns and uncertainties that the Class of 2021 faced with their diplomas caused by the new law that went into effect last year for Saba and St. Eustatius with regard to the transfer to the Caribbean Examinations Council CXC education system. “This graduation is overshadowed by the miscommunication from the school to you the graduates, the parents and the community at large. Allow me to apologize. I deeply regret this,” he said.

Hermans praised the Class of 2021 for staying the course, also in light of the “distracting circumstances and chaos” that the pandemic brought. He referred to the Class of 2021 as “uniquely gifted individuals who have come together and have found success in a variety of ways.” He reminded the students to keep working hard. “You can’t climb the ladder of success with your hands in your pockets. Get out there and continue to do something great.”