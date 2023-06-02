Electoral College Bonaire unanimously votes for Jeroen Recourt of Dutch Labour Party

KRALENDIJK – On May 30, 2023, at 09:00am, the electoral college of Bonaire voted for the Senate. They unanimously voted for representation by the Labour Party (PvdA) and candidate Jeroen Recourt.

The choice of the number 2 candidate on the PvdA candidate list was due to his strong affinity with the Caribbean region and deep knowledge.

The electoral colleges have an influence on the composition of the Senate, similar to the members of the Provincial Councils in mainland Netherlands. The islands of Caribbean Netherlands are public entities and therewith do not belong to any Dutch province. With the introduction of the electoral colleges, it is now determined, unlike in the past, who will become members of the Senate.

In Saba, just like in Bonaire, there was unanimous support for the PvdA and Recourt. In St. Eustatius, four votes were cast for D66 and one for the CDA.

Senate

The election of members of the Senate, also known as the Senate, takes place every four years. The members of the Senate are chosen by the members of the Provincial Councils and the electoral colleges in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, as well as the electoral college for non-residents.