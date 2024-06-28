Consumer Affairs
Electricity rates to drop slightly in Saba and Statia from July 1, 2024
28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Starting July 1, 2024, electricity rates in Saba and Statia will decrease slightly, as announced by the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). This reduction is due to a small decline in the prices of fossil fuels used in electricity production.
For consumers on Sint Eustatius, the maximum variable usage rate will decrease from 0.3958 USD/kWh to 0.3877 USD/kWh, resulting in an approximate monthly saving of 2 USD for an average household. Similarly, in Saba, the maximum variable usage rate will drop from 0.3810 USD/kWh to 0.3687 USD/kWh, allowing an average household to save about 3 USD per month.
