Eleven participants receive certificate for Small Business Academy program

KRALENDIJK – Qredits Bonaire has awarded certificates to eleven participants of the Small Business Academy program. The course consisted of twelve weekly lessons and workshops given by teachers and instructors.

During the Small Business Academy program, various topics on entrepreneurship are covered. These include establishing a mission and vision, personal analysis, market analysis, entrepreneurial idea development, marketing strategies, and appropriate financing. In addition, participants have carried out assignments through e-learning to gradually draw up their business plan and financial plan. The Bonaire Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KVK) and an insurance company have also provided valuable information on legal forms and insurances.

As a final assignment, the participants presented their drafted plan to a panel of experts, consisting of: Qredits, a representative from the Public Body of Bonaire, and an experienced entrepreneur.

With the Small Business Academy, Qredits aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in Bonaire and thereby ensure sustainable economic development. The program lays the necessary foundational knowledge for any future entrepreneur who wants to be well prepared for business ownership.

