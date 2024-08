St. Eustatius Emergency Hurricane passes 2024 presented on St. Eustatius Redactie 09-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

(LTR): Acting Governor Sharon Hassell, Andre Bennett and Marion Schroen

ORANJESTAD – On Wednesday 7 August, the office of disaster management director, Andre Bennett, presented the new emergency hurricane passes 2024 to acting Governor Sharon Hassell and acting disaster coordinator Marion Schroen.

Hurricane passes are crucial for maintaining order and ensuring that those responsible for public safety, restoration of services, and disaster relief can perform their duties without delay or obstruction after the passing of a major storm or hurricane.

