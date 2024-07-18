Bonaire
Emergency numbers 911 and 112 temporarily out of service on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius
18-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The police of Bonaire (KPCN) announce that the emergency numbers 911 and 112 will be temporarily out of service due to maintenance on Telbo’s network. This interruption will occur on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19, between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM.
During this period, residents can call the following alternative numbers in case of an emergency:
- Bonaire: +599-795-2849
- Saba: +599-790-0131 or +599-795-4101
- St. Eustatius: +599-795-0892 or +599-790-6864
The police apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your cooperation and understanding.
