Emergency Operations Center Statia has started preparing for Hurricane Season

ORANJESTAD- The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has begun its preparations for this year’s hurricane season, as well as any crisis the island may face this year.

The EOC convened a meeting of the Disaster and Crisis Management Organisation last week, to chart the way forward for 2024, as well as review the past year.

At the meeting, attended by the government commissioner, Alida Francis, the head of disaster management, Andre Bennett, focused innovations and interventions that are in the making to strengthen capacity and improve efficiency.