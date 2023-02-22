Emergency Services and Port St. Maarten to Participate in Large-scale Live Exercise on Thursday 

PHILIPSBURG – Personnel from Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) will be participating in a live maritime security drill on Thursday, February 23 between 9:00 am and 12:00pm in conjunction with the national emergency services.

Motorists are advised there may be some impact to the traffic flow on the road in front of the port due to the movement of emergency vehicles. The number of persons to participate in the large-scale exercise is approximately 70+.

A large-scale maritime security exercise is required every 18-months according to the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code requirements. The ISPS Code came into force on July 1, 2004, and is applicable to all vessels over 500 gross tons operating on international trades, as well as the ports that provide a service to them.

The drills’ primary objective is to practice the skills, test the equipment involved and validate the procedures relating to the scenario which will take place at the Port Facility.

