Saba Employees Saba Government complete Dutch course 11-07-2024

The next group of the basic Dutch level will start in Mid-August. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM – Over the past four months, 16 employees of Public Entity Saba participated in Dutch language classes at levels A1, A2, and B1, facilitated by PES and Saba Reach Foundation.

Supported by the Department of Human Resources, this initiative aimed to proactively stimulate employees to learn Dutch. Classes were offered during the workday as part of professional development, enhancing career opportunities and possibilities for exchange programs with other BES islands and the European Netherlands.

Rodolfo Gonzalez from the HR Department noted improvements in his understanding of Dutch and is enthusiastic about starting the A2 class. The HR Department says they will continue to encourage diverse PES employees to engage in these programs.

Saba Reach Foundation has provided adult language education for years, offering Dutch, English, and Spanish courses. The next intake for Dutch A1 starts in mid-August with afternoon and evening classes. The A1 certification ceremony will be in August, with nearly 80% of the class passing the exam, while A2 and B1 ceremonies will be later in the year.

