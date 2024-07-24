Empowering Girls: Mega D Youth Foundation hosts inspiring session with Miss Mature Shomica Griffith
ORANJESTAD – On Tuesday morning, the Mega D Youth Foundation hosted a Girls Talk session featuring Miss Mature Shomica “YaFah” Griffith at Breeze. Miss Griffith engaged with the attendees, sharing her life experiences and journey in a discussion titled ‘From a Princess to a Queen’.
The session covered topics such as self-confidence, leadership, being a role model, and the importance of setting goals. The girls actively participated in the conversation, and each received a certificate at the end of the session. The event included treats and drinks, creating a positive and memorable experience for all.
Appreciation
MDYF expressed appreciation to Miss Griffith and the staff at Breeze Golden Rock Resort, Dive & Nature Resort – St. Eustatius for their contributions to the event.
