Enchanting Christmas Concerts on Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – The Classical Music Board Bonaire is organizing two enchanting Christmas concerts in December. On Saturday, December 14th, you can join us at the Corallium Hotel at 7:30 PM for an evening filled with music from local artists. The event will kick off with a welcome drink and harp performance. Performances include Bradley Howard, accompanied by Claudia Cassier on piano and Alan Bowen on saxophone, as well as a children’s choir alongside the Hòfi Kultural ensemble.
There will also be surprise performances from two young talents: Dimar Kalma on piano and Tiger Frans on saxophone.
The second concert will take place on Friday, December 20th, at 7:00 PM in the San Luis Beltran church in Rincon. You can expect some of the same artists, along with new surprises, all in a Christmas atmosphere.
