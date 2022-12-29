Enforcement of Parking Policy at Flamingo Airport not very convincing so far

KRALENDIJK – Although Flamingo Airport has at moments announced a stricter enforcement of the parking policy, so far the efforts to do so in reality do not seem convincing at the very least.

This mainly concerns the so-called Kiss & Ride strip in front of the Daboussi Motors building. Visitors to the airport eagerly use the strip to park their cars, instead of just dropping off or picking up passengers.

At the airports of Aruba and Curaçao, very strict action is taken against motorists who park on the drop-off lane, even if it concerns a few minutes. People who park on the drop-off lane are either blocked with a wheel clamp or will see their car being towed away withing minutes. They will only get their car back after paying a hefty fine.

Parking attendant

BIA seems to expect that motorists will spontaneously refrain from parking on the Kiss & Ride strip just by putting up better signage and the threat of action by the Royal Military Police (Kmar). This approach, so far, doesn’t seem to yield the desired results.

The airport in the past used parking attendants, to send visitors who parked in front of the airport building. Currently however, there is nobody who supervises correct parking use or to prevent the long-term parking on the Kiss & Ride strip.