EU representative takes look at Sewage project Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Fernando Ponz Cantó has visited Bonaire as a representative of the European Union to take a look at the Swerage and Sanitation project. Cantó, who is stationed in Guyana, was on Bonaire for the official completion of the irrigation pipelines of the 9th EDF project.
The European Union Delegation in Guyana is part of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and is one of more than 140 European Union Delegations worldwide.
Cooperation
The delegation represents the European Union in all matters within its competence. It actively promotes the values and policies of the European Union, in an open and equal partnership with the governments and residents of the countries to which it is accredited. It plays a key role in the implementation of the European Union’s cooperation programs and trade policy aimed at poverty reduction and the smooth and gradual integration of the countries into the world economy.
