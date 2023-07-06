Eugene Rhuggenaath Approved as Chairman of Supervisory Board for PCN

KRALENDIJK/WILLEMSTAD – Eugene Rhuggenaath has been assessed and approved by De Nederlandsche Bank as the chairman of the Supervisory Board (Raad van Toezicht) of Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN).

The Central Bank in Amsterdam has confirmed that Rhuggenaath meets all the requirements for the prominent position. The board of PCN has already had extensive discussions with Rhuggenaath in recent weeks and is pleased with his appointment. “With Rhuggenaath, we have a chairman of the Supervisory Board who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and is familiar with our islands,” said PCN Chairman Harald Linkels.

In addition to Rhuggenaath, the Supervisory Board consists of former BZK civil servant Kees Maas and former Lieutenant Governor of Bonaire, Herbert Domacassé. The appointment of Rhuggenaath as chairman of the Supervisory Board of PCN is an important step for the foundation, which is dedicated to representing the interests of pensioners in the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands.



Thorough

The decision of De Nederlandsche Bank follows a thorough assessment, which involved consulting various sources of information, including information provided by Rhuggenaath himself, supervisory information, and public information. Consideration was also given to the role Rhuggenaath will fulfill, the nature and scope of PCN, and the composition and functioning of the board.

De Nederlandsche Bank emphasizes that suitability is an ongoing requirement and that a new assessment may take place if there is reasonable cause.