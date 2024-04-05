Every child counts for child benefit
Child benefit is a contribution to the cost of raising children up to and including the age of 17. All parents and caretakers who are residents of the Caribbean Netherlands are entitled to it. You receive 216 dollar (Statia) and 225 dollar (Saba) per month for every child.
Are you not yet receiving child benefit? Submit your application with the RCN-unit SZW and bring a copy of the following documents: your ID card; if you have a partner living at the same address: your partner’s ID card; proof of your bank account and if you do not have a Dutch nationality: your valid residence permit, and the one of your child(ren).
Between the 15th and the 19th of April our offices will remain open
until 18.00 for child benefit applications. For more information visit:
Saba:
Capt. Matthew Levenstone Street, The Bottom
Tel: +599 416 3304
saba.szw@rijksdienstcn.com
www.rijksdienstcn.com
Statia:
Mazinga Square, Oranjestad
Tel: +599 318 3376
statia.szw@rijksdienstcn.com
www.rijksdienstcn.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
