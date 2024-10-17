St. Eustatius Exciting Historical Kids Treasure Hunt unveils Oranjestad’s rich heritage Redactie 17-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

members of the Orange Team at Paper Corner

ORANJESTAD – On Wednesday, the Mega Youth Foundation (MYF) kids embarked on an extraordinary adventure through the vibrant streets of Oranjestad, diving deep into the rich history of their island. Five enthusiastic teams—White, Purple, Orange, Green, and Grey—set out on a treasure hunt that combined fun with education, discovering the fascinating tales behind their community’s landmarks.



This year’s event marked a special milestone, celebrating exactly 14 years since the inception of the Historical Treasure Hunt. In its inaugural year, Governor Mr. Gerald Berkel awarded each child for their participation, setting a tradition that continues to inspire young minds.

The treasure hunt journey led participants to iconic sites, including the historic Government Guest House, once a hub for military leaders, and the colorful Paper Corner, which has transformed from a Rum Shop to a cherished local landmark. They also explored the Roman Catholic Church, built in 1910, and honored the legacy of Dominican nuns through a plaque placed in a local park.



The Purple Team emerged victorious, completing their assignments with enthusiasm and creativity. As a reward for their accomplishments, they were granted a special visit to the office of Acting Governor Ms. Sharon Hassel. The Governor welcomed the young adventurers, sharing words of encouragement and delighting them with stories about their island’s history. Each member of the Purple Team received a certificate of congratulations for their efforts, reinforcing the importance of understanding and appreciating their own history.



All participating teams were recognized for their hard work and received certificates, celebrating their commitment to learning and exploration.

