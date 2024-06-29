Bonaire Executive Council Bonaire attends VNG Congress in the Netherlands Redactie 29-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Present were among others the whole Executive Council and Island Governor Designate John Soliano.

The entire Executive Council participated in the VNG Congress, organized this year by the municipalities of Alphen aan den Rijn, Gouda, and Woerden, with the theme ’the power of imagination’. With this theme, the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) aims to inspire leaders to use imagination as a driving force for change.

With a record attendance of over 3,200 leaders and in tropical temperatures, various presentations and sessions were available to attend. There was also an opportunity for networking and catching up among those present.

With keynotes from former Chief Government Architect Floris Alkemade and a mini-lecture from neuropsychologist Eric Scherder, it was made clear that the desire for a better future starts with making choices today. Whether you want to be a healthy city or grow old healthily, it’s about making choices and sticking to them.

Move More

“Growing old healthily means we must encourage our children to move much more and play outside a lot more. This is not only good for their brain development but also ensures they grow up more inventive and vital,” said Commissioner Nina Den Heyer.