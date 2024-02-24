Executive Council Bonaire on working visit in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE – Commissioners Clark Abraham, Anjelica Cicilia, and Nina den Heyer travelled to The Hague last week for what they described as a ‘broad working visit’ in the Netherlands.

In The Hague, the three commissioners held talks last week with Ministries, executive agencies, and stakeholders including BZK, SZW, OCW, I&W, GVB, and Greenpeace on various topics that are important for Bonaire.

Among other things, discussions were held regarding affordable housing, general rent subsidy, the further development of the Library, Public Transport, water management, Financial management, and financing.

Brussels

Commissioner Cicilia will be in The Hague next week for follow-up discussions, while Commissioner Abraham will travel to Brussels for meetings there of the EU with the Overseas Territories.

Conference

Commissioner Den Heyer is meanwhile in Curaçao for a work conference and will arrive on Bonaire next week.