Government Executive Council Bonaire submits funding request for monument restoration Redactie 16-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

According to Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia, there are many valuable buildings in Rincon that urgently need maintenance.

KRALENDIJK – According to the Executive Council Bonaire, it is high time that the island takes better care of its monuments.

This was revealed during last Friday’s press conference, where commissioners Nina den Heyer, Clark Abraham, and Anjelica Cicilia provided an update on their administrative activities.

“It is time for Bonaire to pay attention to the many beautiful monuments we have,” said Deputy Cicilia. Therefore, the Executive Council has submitted a request to the Dutch government for a funding contribution of 1 million Euros, as part of a so-called ‘heritage deal.’

Rincon Priority

Initially, if the application is approved, the money will be used for the restoration of old buildings in Rincon. According to Cicilia, the reason for this is that there are several monumental buildings in Rincon that are in very poor condition.