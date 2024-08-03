Government Executive Council Bonaire unveils new ideas and projects Redactie 03-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioners Abraham and Cicilia reviewed a long list of projects the Executive Council wants to work on in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The Executive Council of Bonaire has used the second budget amendment for 2024 to announce a list of priorities, ideas, and projects for the coming years.

Commissioners Clark Abraham and Anjelica Cicilia shared this during the weekly press conference ‘Boneiru ta informá’. Finance Commissioner Abraham explained that the proposed budget changes highlight the ExCo’s priorities.

These priorities are centered on three main themes: a just society, sustainable growth, and democracy and participation. They outlined action points for each theme, such as initiatives for preventive healthcare, animal welfare, library expansion, and safe nightlife campaigns for a just society. For sustainable growth, the ExCo aims to diversify the economy and dust off old, but still valuable reports on nature and culture preservation. The Council also wants to work on a long-term vision for 2050, which should lead to a list of do’s and don’ts for the island.

Regarding democracy and participation, the focus is on involving seniors and youth in governance and encouraging island children to return to Bonaire.

Island Council

The Island Council must now evaluate the proposed budget amendments for the projects, which are intended to set the stage for developments in 2025 and 2026.

