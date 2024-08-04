Culture and Art Executive Council Bonaire wants multifunctional center for culture and conference tourism Redactie 04-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of Bonaire aims to establish a multifunctional center to promote cultural activities and attract various types of tourism, such as conference tourism.

This announcement was made on Friday afternoon by commissioners Clark Abraham and Anjelica Cicilia. “The reality is that if we want to organize cultural events, we don’t have a suitable place to do so. We lack a theater or cultural center where such activities can be held, and that is necessary,” said Abraham.

Instead of merely constructing a building for cultural purposes, the Executive Council envisions a multifunctional center that can serve various purposes. One of these purposes is to stimulate conference tourism, for instance. According to the deputies, this aligns with the goal of diversifying the economy. Both deputies discussed the importance of economic diversification.

“Do we want to focus solely on tourism, or should we also consider attracting other economic activities?” Abraham asked.

Sustainable Development

Diversifying the economy, which is currently heavily dependent on tourism, aligns with the Executive Council’s focus on the island’s sustainable development.

The Executive Council plans to allocate funds through a budget amendment that can be utilized as early as 2024 to begin developing the plans. The center could then be realized in 2025 or 2026.

