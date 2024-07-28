Government Executive Council Bonaire worried by developments at Selibon Redactie 28-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Clark Abraham during Friday’s press conference. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK—The Executive Council of Bonaire is not reassured by the current developments at waste processor Selibon. Commisioner Clark Abraham stated this during a press meeting on Friday afternoon.

The council’s concerns involve several issues, such as how the company is being managed and the uncertainty over who should bear the costs of the recent waste fire.

“We understand that an interim director has replaced Dhr. Leito. However, we had agreed with Bonaire Holding Company that a two-person management team would be appointed: a general director and a financial director,” Abraham said.

Damage

In addition to concerns about the company’s governance, there are also worries about the financial consequences of the large fire that occurred earlier this year. The company seems to want to pass the bills for this to the Public Entity. “But every legal entity, in this case, the NV (Limited Liability company), is responsible for its own policies and for preventing unauthorised persons from entering the premises and, for example, starting fires. It cannot be that the costs associated with combatting the fire are simply passed on to the government,” Abraham said.

