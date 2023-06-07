Executive Council Saba satisfied with results of working visit to the Netherlands

THE BOTTOM – The Executive Council of Saba looks back at a good working visit to the Netherlands. From May 22 to June 1, Commissioners Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger visited a number of ministries and entities, and spoke with several members of the Second Chamber and members of the Dutch Government about Saba’s challenges, needs and its development.

Plans were presented and discussed building a new high school campus which includes, academic classrooms, technical classrooms, a new gym, and an auditorium.

Plans were also discussed for the construction of the Giles Quarter Road by-pass road connecting the new harbor area to the existing Giles Quarter Road and plans to expand the Government Administration Building.

Also discussed were ongoing projects like the Black Rocks Harbor, the Kadaster and land registry, and investments in water management and sustainable energy amongst others.

Good working relationship

“It is important to maintain a good working relationship with the various ministries. Having close communication and being able to openly express initiatives and challenges are far more efficient when being done in person rather than through a computer screen. Each visit is different and as such the outcomes are also different. This visit was more of an introduction for our new Commissioner, but also to create the opportunity to outline the various developments, initiatives, and ongoing challenges for the coming period,” said commissioner Bruce Zagers.

Governor Jonathan Johnson also formed part of the delegation in the first days of the visit, but had to travel back to Saba because of the elections of the Electoral College.

