Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better combating human trafficking BES-islands
THE HAGUE/KRALENDIJK – Collaboration in the immigration chain in the Caribbean Netherlands has improved, but there is still a shortage in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling.
This is the opinion of the Council for Law Enforcement (the Council), which drafted a report with recommendations for Minister of Justice Dilan Yeşilgöz.
Although progress has been made since 2017, only one of the eight recommendations from 2019 has been followed. The Council now makes eight new recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Security, including the necessary improvement of the thematic register and guidance by the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN).
The KPCN still faces registration problems and a lack of awareness within the police force. Furthermore, there is a lack of necessary guidance from the Ministry of Justice and Security and the KPCN in following up on previous recommendations.
Kmar
The Council also emphasizes the bottleneck of insufficient capacity of the Royal Marechaussee (KMar) on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, urging Minister Yeşilgöz to prioritize this issue.
Meer News
-
Police and justice
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better combating human trafficking BES-islands
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better comb...
-
Travel
Artwork ‘Trippin Tuna’ now on display at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Artwork ‘Trippin Tuna’ now on display ...
-
Bonaire
Shoppers Bonaire Frustrated as Supermarkets Struggle to Keep Up Ahead of Easter Weekend
Shoppers Bonaire Frustrated as Supermarkets Strugg...
-
Bonaire
Fire at Bario Mexico in Bonaire causes significant smoke
Fire at Bario Mexico in Bonaire causes significant...
-
Travel
More Air Passengers in the Caribbean Netherlands in 2023
More Air Passengers in the Caribbean Netherlands i...
-
The Netherlands
Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations donates 17 thousand euros to WeConnect
Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations don...
-
Government
Bonaire Government intends to collect unpaid room taxes
Bonaire Government intends to collect unpaid room ...
-
Saba
Fort Bay Harbour full of Sargassum on Good Friday
Fort Bay Harbour full of Sargassum on Good Friday
Meer News
-
Police and justice
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better combating human trafficking BES-islands
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better comb...
-
Travel
Artwork ‘Trippin Tuna’ now on display at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Artwork ‘Trippin Tuna’ now on display ...
-
Bonaire
Shoppers Bonaire Frustrated as Supermarkets Struggle to Keep Up Ahead of Easter Weekend
Shoppers Bonaire Frustrated as Supermarkets Strugg...
-
Bonaire
Fire at Bario Mexico in Bonaire causes significant smoke
Fire at Bario Mexico in Bonaire causes significant...
-
Travel
More Air Passengers in the Caribbean Netherlands in 2023
More Air Passengers in the Caribbean Netherlands i...
-
The Netherlands
Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations donates 17 thousand euros to WeConnect
Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations don...
-
Government
Bonaire Government intends to collect unpaid room taxes
Bonaire Government intends to collect unpaid room ...
-
Saba
Fort Bay Harbour full of Sargassum on Good Friday
Fort Bay Harbour full of Sargassum on Good Friday
Meer Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better combating human trafficking BES-islands
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better comb...
-
Travel
Artwork ‘Trippin Tuna’ now on display at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Artwork ‘Trippin Tuna’ now on display ...
-
Bonaire
Shoppers Bonaire Frustrated as Supermarkets Struggle to Keep Up Ahead of Easter Weekend
Shoppers Bonaire Frustrated as Supermarkets Strugg...
Meer Events
-
News
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024