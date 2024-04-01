Police and justice Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better combating human trafficking BES-islands Redactie 2024-04-01 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE HAGUE/KRALENDIJK – Collaboration in the immigration chain in the Caribbean Netherlands has improved, but there is still a shortage in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling.



This is the opinion of the Council for Law Enforcement (the Council), which drafted a report with recommendations for Minister of Justice Dilan Yeşilgöz.



Although progress has been made since 2017, only one of the eight recommendations from 2019 has been followed. The Council now makes eight new recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Security, including the necessary improvement of the thematic register and guidance by the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN).



The KPCN still faces registration problems and a lack of awareness within the police force. Furthermore, there is a lack of necessary guidance from the Ministry of Justice and Security and the KPCN in following up on previous recommendations.

Kmar

The Council also emphasizes the bottleneck of insufficient capacity of the Royal Marechaussee (KMar) on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, urging Minister Yeşilgöz to prioritize this issue.