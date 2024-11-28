Advertisement Experience the Thrill of the SEMA Race Xperience in Sint Eustatius! Sander Engelbertink 28-11-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Mark your calendars! The Sint Eustatius Motorsports Association (SEMA) will be hosting its biannual SEMA Race Xperience on December 7th and 8th, 2024. This high-octane event is a must-see for adrenaline junkies and motorsports fans alike.

Riders from all over the region—including the United States, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Saint Martin, Saba, Curaçao, and Aruba—are expected to gather for this action-packed weekend. The event promises non-stop excitement as the fastest bikes in the Caribbean battle it out to mark their turf. Whether it’s all motor, nitro, or turbo, only one will take the throne!

The SEMA Race Xperience is more than just a race—it’s a spectacle! Feel the roar of the engines, watch the intense rivalries, and immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere. Whether you’re a die-hard motorsports fan or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this event has something for everyone.

Plan your trip and be part of the crowd cheering on the region’s finest racers!

For more details, follow us on Facebook: Sint Eustatius Motorsports Association.

Don’t miss out—make Sint Eustatius your destination for speed, excitement, and fun this December!

