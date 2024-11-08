Bonaire Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16 Redactie 08-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Public Health Department and local doctors on Bonaire are organizing extra vaccination days for flu and COVID shots on Saturday, November 9 and 16. These days are primarily intended for people aged 60 and over, as well as those at higher risk, such as people with diabetes, heart or lung disease, high blood pressure, or obesity.

On both days, anyone can visit the vaccination site between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM without an appointment to receive their shot(s) at the building next to Telbo, at Kaya Libertador S. Bolivar 8 in Playa.

In October, vaccination days were held at Jong Bonaire, which saw a large turnout. Due to the high demand, two additional days have been scheduled in November.

With these extra days, the organizers aim to give even more people the chance to protect themselves against the flu and COVID.

