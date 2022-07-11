EY to conduct Socioeconomic Impact Assessment new Saba harbor

The Bottom, Saba – The Public Entity Saba recently contracted Ernst & Young Consulting (EY) to carry out the Socioeconomic Impact Assessment for the new harbor at Black Rocks.

The Socioeconomic Impact Assessment will examine the broader impact that the new harbor will have on the island in relation to job creation, economic development, investment possibilities and other aspect. The assessment will include an assessment of the likely socioeconomic benefits associated with the construction and future operations of the harbor, such as job creation and contributions to labor income, and to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Works will include preparing a summary overview of the project, which includes an assessment of current and future business activity at the harbor to evaluate its contributions in relation to the broader economy.

Also, a tailored economic impact model will be developed that reflects the economic contribution of the harbor project to the Saba economy. An assessment will be made of the broader industry and social impacts associated with the construction and operations of the new harbor.

EY was selected because it has extensive experience in completing this type of assessment for large investment projects in various industries. Saba Commissioner Bruce Zagers signed the contract with EY on behalf of the Public Entity Saba.

In the past years, several other assessments were conducted such as an environmental impact assessment and an archeological assessment. The socioeconomic impact assessment by EY should be completed in time for the tendering and permit process of the multi-million project towards the end of this year.

In March 2022, the Public Entity Saba, represented by Commissioner Zagers, during a visit to the Netherlands received approval from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) for the final scope of the project as well as approval to begin the tendering and permitting process.