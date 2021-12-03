EZ Air executed inaugural flight to Medellín













The route is executed with the newly acquired Saab340 planes.

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday evening, the first flight from EZ Air from Bonaire and Curaçao to the Colombian city of Medellín was executed.

The plane departed from Curaçao airport at five o’clock in the afternoon to arrive in Medellín around a quarter to seven local time. The airline now flies to Medellín twice a week, namely on Sundays and Thursdays. The return flight is on Monday and Friday morning.

In Medellín, the plane was greeted with a water salute by the local band weather. The plane was also met by the local ground handling agent with balloons in the colors of the airline.

Ceremony

On the return to Curaçao airport tomorrow morning, a short ceremony will be held by Curaçao airport. It is the first time that the islands have a direct connection with Medellín since the demise of InselAir. EZ Air also flies twice a week to the Colombian port city of Barranquilla.