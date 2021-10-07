- 8Shares
WILLEMSTAD- Local carrier EZ Air today received the operational certificate for the use of their new Saab340 aircraft from the hands of Minister of Transportation in Curaçao, Charles Cooper.
EZ Air over the past weeks was busy with the certification process and the execution of test flights. Now that everything has been found in order, Curaçao Civil Aviation Authorities (CCAA) has issued the certificate. “EZ air can now continue to expand and this is good news”, said Cooper. “They will not only be able to increase the number of passengers transported, but they also intend to start up the route to -among others- Medellin”.
Proud
The Minister said he congratulated EZ Air with the important step, but at the same time thanked CCAA for the way the had handlede the process. “I am proud of both entities”, said Cooper.
The new 34 seater aircraft will gradually be phased in with EZ Air existing operations. The airline currently has a fleet of 6 aircraft.
Also read:
- EZ Air receives Operational Certificate for Saab340
- Condé Nast Traveler considers Bonaire 10th best City in the World
- Saba to soon receive Dutch Patatoe seeds
- Hemp plants seized on Saba
- Police in Bonaire detain woman accused of providing fake PCR tests to travelers
- Much interest in consultation hours Ombudsmen
- Police officer Statia sentenced for human trafficking
- KNMI with Presentation to Statia Government
- Vacature Monteur Bedrijfswagen Bonaire
- Amsterdam welcomes Caribbean Students
- Clyde requests IC meeting on GTI and Golden Rock Resort
- Unforgettable day for special need kids at Bonaire Airport
- Do you need emergency help?
- New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire
- Statia achieves Green Destinations QualityCoast Silver Award status