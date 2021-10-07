EZ Air receives Operational Certificate for Saab340













EZ Air’s Saab340B seen here at the airport in Pereira, Colombia. Photo: Danny Rivera

WILLEMSTAD- Local carrier EZ Air today received the operational certificate for the use of their new Saab340 aircraft from the hands of Minister of Transportation in Curaçao, Charles Cooper.

EZ Air over the past weeks was busy with the certification process and the execution of test flights. Now that everything has been found in order, Curaçao Civil Aviation Authorities (CCAA) has issued the certificate. “EZ air can now continue to expand and this is good news”, said Cooper. “They will not only be able to increase the number of passengers transported, but they also intend to start up the route to -among others- Medellin”.

The Minister said he congratulated EZ Air with the important step, but at the same time thanked CCAA for the way the had handlede the process. “I am proud of both entities”, said Cooper.

The new 34 seater aircraft will gradually be phased in with EZ Air existing operations. The airline currently has a fleet of 6 aircraft.



