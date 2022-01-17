- 7Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Coffie faction of Island Councillor Coffie wants to know more from the Executive Council about BOPEC’s vision for the future.
The reason for Coffie’s questions are statements by Deputy James Kroon, as if BOPEC should now be dismantled and make way for a different destination. Kroon spoke, among other things, about a container port and a place where things could be recycled.
“I have never heard anything in that direction from the Executive Council. In the Central Dialogue, too, there has always been only talk of a restart for BOPEC,” says Coffie. Coffie therefore wants to know from the Executive Council whether she shares Kroon’s new vision. In addition, Coffie wonders why Kroon’s ideas were not shared with the Island Council.
Questions
Coffie has submitted a total of 11 written questions to the Executive Council, to which she would like an answer as soon as possible.
Also read:
- Will you be turning 65 this year? |Advertisement
- Bonaire Mural nominated for Best Mural of the World
- Faction Coffie wants to know more about BOPEC-vision Commissioner Kroon
- Fire Department organizes to organize various training sessions on Bonaire
- Three potential bidders for PJIAE’s new Baggage Handling System
- PCN pension payments possibly a bit later this month
- Getting a booster shot is important to according to Public Health
- Measures for hospital visits to Bonaire tightened even further
- Lottery Foundation Bonaire celebrates 30th anniversary
- Saba Business Association strongly condemns Chamber of Commerce fee hike
- Also want to be a foster parent? |Advertisement
- St. Eustatius start with Garbage bin Inspections
- Five times more callers than usual at COVID call center Bonaire
- Bonaire relaxes COVID testing regime for travelers
- Leader of one-person party suspected of online threats