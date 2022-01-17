Faction Coffie wants to know more about BOPEC-vision Commissioner Kroon













KRALENDIJK- The Coffie faction of Island Councillor Coffie wants to know more from the Executive Council about BOPEC’s vision for the future.

The reason for Coffie’s questions are statements by Deputy James Kroon, as if BOPEC should now be dismantled and make way for a different destination. Kroon spoke, among other things, about a container port and a place where things could be recycled.

“I have never heard anything in that direction from the Executive Council. In the Central Dialogue, too, there has always been only talk of a restart for BOPEC,” says Coffie. Coffie therefore wants to know from the Executive Council whether she shares Kroon’s new vision. In addition, Coffie wonders why Kroon’s ideas were not shared with the Island Council.

Questions

Coffie has submitted a total of 11 written questions to the Executive Council, to which she would like an answer as soon as possible.