Failed Salary Negotiations Lead to Strike and Flight Cancellations at Caribbean Airlines

PORT-OF-SPAIN- An indefinite strike, initiated by cabin crew and pilots of Caribbean Airlines (CAL) following unsuccessful salary negotiations, has resulted in the cancellation of numerous flights at Piarco Airport in Trinidad.

Caribbean Airlines, in an official statement, cited “resource limitations” as the cause of the operational disruptions, though no further elaboration was provided. The airline acknowledged delays and cancellations across its domestic and international services and assured affected passengers of swift re-accommodation on the earliest available flights.

An additional announcement from Caribbean Airlines unveiled a provision allowing travelers holding tickets between Tobago and Trinidad to employ their existing tickets for the ferry service.

A total of 40 flights slated for August 20th, to and from Piarco, were axed on Sunday. The majority of these flights were bound for Tobago’s Scarborough (TAB), while the rest were en route to diverse destinations including New York, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Toronto, Saint Lucia, Guyana, and Barbados.

Jamaica unaffected

It is important to note that the disruptions solely affect flights within Trinidad and Tobago; operations at the airline’s secondary hub in Kingston (KIN), Jamaica, remain unaffected.

Caribbean Airlines carries out two weekly flights between Port-of Spain and Curaçao and various flights between Port-of-Spain and St. Maarten. It is not known at this point how flights to the Dutch Caribbean islands are affected by the Industrial Action.