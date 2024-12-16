News Farewell from Miles Mercera: Reflecting on Four Years of Tourism Leadership Redactie 16-12-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – After four transformative years as CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Miles Mercera bids farewell to the island’s tourism sector. In a heartfelt message, he reflects on his personal and professional journey, sharing memories from his early beginnings on Bonaire and highlighting key milestones achieved during his tenure. Mercera leaves with gratitude, optimism, and a call for continued progress and collaboration within Bonaire’s tourism industry.

Dear Partners, Colleagues and Bonaire Community,

It is with a mix of gratitude and reflection that I share my final thoughts with you as I step down from my current role as CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

For the past 4 years I have been (2021-2024) living one of my childhood dreams, which is to be part of the team of Tourism Corporation Bonaire and to fulfil this role. Many of you might not be aware, but my passion for tourism was ignited on the island of Bonaire growing up. My first encounter with the tourism industry was at Amadeus Restaurant in Bonaire, where I started as a waiter when I was 15 years old. I still remember the feeling of “conquering the world” when I received my first paycheck.

I share this memory because it underscores an important truth: Bonaire is big enough to accommodate all of our dreams. With hard work, preparation, and commitment, there is no limit to what we can achieve. #itsourNature

My greatest hope for my team and for Bonaire as a whole is that we never stop dreaming big. Believe in the strength of our community, the resilience of our people, and the limitless potential of our beloved island.

Serving TCB has been one of the greatest honors of my life and a defining chapter in my professional journey. Together, we have accomplished milestones that will leave a lasting impact on Bonaire’s tourism industry. From the launch of our destination branding, “It’s in Our Nature,” to the successful implementation of the Visitor Entry Tax, a groundbreaking data-driven marketing strategy, and a community-based tourism approach, we’ve worked tirelessly to align with the Tourism Master Plan (TMP). Additionally, we’ve achieved significant air service developments and are on track to reach a record number of approximately +/- 180.000 visitors by the end of 2024. These successes are not mine alone—they are a testament to the dedication and passion of every stakeholder, partner, and colleague who contributed along the way.

As I prepare for my departure, I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition. I urge the Bonaire Government, industry leaders, and the TCB Board to prioritize governance reforms, reinforce TCB’s financial independence, and deepen community engagement. These steps are essential to preserving the progress we’ve made and empowering the next leader to guide Bonaire’s tourism sector to even greater heights.

To the Bonaire Government, BHM, BIA, Stinapa, KVK, BONHATA, TCB Board, my colleagues, and our valued stakeholders—thank you. Thank you for your trust, collaboration, and belief in the vision we have worked so hard to bring to life.

I leave TCB filled with pride in all that we have accomplished and with immense optimism for the future of Bonaire’s tourism sector. As we move forward, let us remember:

“Lokual ku ta hasi Boneiru asina speshal, no ta loke ku e tin pero lokual ku e no tin.”

“What makes Bonaire truly special is not what it has, but what it doesn’t have.”

