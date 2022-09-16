16 september 2022 13:52 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Economy Latest news

Fasil-app first concrete product of Business Incubator Bonaire

17

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, the presentation took place of a new application that should make it easier to find things on the island.

What makes the app special is not only that it is new in its kind as a local app, but also the fact that it was developed within the Business Incubator, BusinessSpark.

The two entrepreneurs behind the app, David Martinus and Angelo Alberto, showed how the app worked. Commissioner Hennyson Thielman of Economy & Tourism was the first customer to install the new app on his phone.

Satisfied

Thielman is satisfied with the initiative. “More good things will come out of BusinessPark. That is exactly why it was created.”

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English