Fasil-app first concrete product of Business Incubator Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, the presentation took place of a new application that should make it easier to find things on the island.

What makes the app special is not only that it is new in its kind as a local app, but also the fact that it was developed within the Business Incubator, BusinessSpark.

The two entrepreneurs behind the app, David Martinus and Angelo Alberto, showed how the app worked. Commissioner Hennyson Thielman of Economy & Tourism was the first customer to install the new app on his phone.

Satisfied

Thielman is satisfied with the initiative. “More good things will come out of BusinessPark. That is exactly why it was created.”