Female diver feels unwell and passes away

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday afternoon, the central dispatch center received a notification regarding a female tourist who had become ill at a tourist accommodation located at Kaya Gobernor Debrot.

Upon arrival, the patrol confirmed that the lady in question was entering the water with the intention of making a dive when she began to feel unwell.

After an investigation, it was determined to be a natural death. The deceased is a female tourist with the initials R.A.S., born on November 26, 1957, from the United States.

