THE BOTTOM- Women on Saba on Tuesday, March 8 celebrated International Women’s Day with a well-attended event at Queen’s Garden that put strong women and female entrepreneurs in the spotlight.
Befitting the objective to celebrate the power of independent women, six women with their own business on Saba received an award. Verna Robinson Simmons of Verna Security Company, Gloria Johnson of Tropical Bakery, Angie Ignacio of Unspoiled Queen Massage & Wellness, Maria Christina Sarmiento Firme of Angelina’s Saba by Owaichie Bar & Restaurant, Lourdes Simmons of Aggies Bakery & Catering Creation and Veronica Janzon of Saban Rock Living each received a gift bag with products made by women on Saba.
All six recipients shared a short story about their business, their success, their challenges and how they wanted to inspire others to become their own boss.
Also read:
- Bonlab receives international accreditation
- Saba Solar parks, subsidies help to mitigate higher electricity prices
- Petition to ban bar fights
- Plenty of violations during traffic controls
- Female entrepreneurs Saba in spotlight on International Women’s Day
- Presentation on Bonaire for World Kidney Day
- Saba gets ready for Saba Doet
- Tackling international crime will be better for the Caribbean Netherlands through a direct connection with INTERPOL
- Council lady Coffie wants to know what the situation is with BONLAB
- Bonaire Airport acquires several plots of land within Airport perimeters
- Government Bonaire will only report COVID-19 figures once a week
- Adopt-A-Box project launched on Saba
- Saba’s Taxi driver Donna Cain retires
- Bonaire Government: Better monitoring animal welfare and dog biting incidents
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur Sint Eustatius