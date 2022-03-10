Female entrepreneurs Saba in spotlight on International Women’s Day

THE BOTTOM- Women on Saba on Tuesday, March 8 celebrated International Women’s Day with a well-attended event at Queen’s Garden that put strong women and female entrepreneurs in the spotlight.

Befitting the objective to celebrate the power of independent women, six women with their own business on Saba received an award. Verna Robinson Simmons of Verna Security Company, Gloria Johnson of Tropical Bakery, Angie Ignacio of Unspoiled Queen Massage & Wellness, Maria Christina Sarmiento Firme of Angelina’s Saba by Owaichie Bar & Restaurant, Lourdes Simmons of Aggies Bakery & Catering Creation and Veronica Janzon of Saban Rock Living each received a gift bag with products made by women on Saba.

All six recipients shared a short story about their business, their success, their challenges and how they wanted to inspire others to become their own boss.