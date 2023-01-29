Festive conclusion of Royal visit to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The visit of the Royal family to Bonaire was festively concluded at the Wilhelminaplein in Kralendijk where the ‘Taste of Bonaire’ event took place. During a walk along the various booths, there was a relaxed chat with the population and tasted the delicacies that were on offer.

At the end there was a performance by the music and dance group Tutti Frutti and several other artists. Quit some residents decided to come out on the special Taste of Bonaire edition to catch a glimpse of the royal family and enjoy another nice edition of the Taste of Bonaire.