Festive start of INDEBON’s holiday plan

KRALENDIJK- The holiday plan organized by INDEBON kicked off on Monday with a festive opening, where director Terrence de Jongh welcomed everyone.

The plan started with a variety of activities at the Jorge Nicolaas Sportcomplex. “Today, we begin with a full day of activities, and each day brings something new at a different location. This will last for an entire week. The children will be guided to various places, such as the police station, Washington Park, the beach, Mangazina di Rei, and they will also participate in an exciting paintball match,” said De Jongh.

Over 80 children have registered and were divided into two age groups. “We have introduced new ideas and noticed the need for more activities for the children, which we have successfully implemented this year,” said the head of INDEBON.

Success

Following the festive opening, various indoor games took place at the sports complex. Later in the morning, the children enjoyed a meal and a thrilling water battle was organized. Judging by the joyful faces and the accompanying sounds, the first day of the holiday plan was undoubtedly a great success.