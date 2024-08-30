Advertisement

Filing Annual Financial Statement Online

Sander Engelbertink
30-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

There is now an easier option to file your annual financial statement online via MijnCN.

Benefits of Filing Online:

  • Ease of Use: File and consult your annual financial statement digitally with ease.
  • Immediate Data Entry: Enter the required data immediately and make any corrections online.
  • Consultant Access: Authorize your consultant to arrange your tax matters.
  • Time-Saving: No longer need to obtain a stamp from your tax office.
  • Filing Receipt: Receive a filing receipt in your MijnCN account and a confirmation email.

Questions?

For questions about online filing of the annual financial statement, you can contact the MijnCN Helpdesk:

  • Phone: (+599) 715 8886
  • Availability: Mon – Fri between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Online Contact Form: www.mijncn.nl/helpdesk

Attention!

The annual financial statements must be submitted no later than the 30th of September each year.

5
Deel dit artikel

More News

More news