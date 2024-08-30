Advertisement
Filing Annual Financial Statement Online
30-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd
There is now an easier option to file your annual financial statement online via MijnCN.
Benefits of Filing Online:
- Ease of Use: File and consult your annual financial statement digitally with ease.
- Immediate Data Entry: Enter the required data immediately and make any corrections online.
- Consultant Access: Authorize your consultant to arrange your tax matters.
- Time-Saving: No longer need to obtain a stamp from your tax office.
- Filing Receipt: Receive a filing receipt in your MijnCN account and a confirmation email.
Questions?
For questions about online filing of the annual financial statement, you can contact the MijnCN Helpdesk:
- Phone: (+599) 715 8886
- Availability: Mon – Fri between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Online Contact Form: www.mijncn.nl/helpdesk
Attention!
The annual financial statements must be submitted no later than the 30th of September each year.
