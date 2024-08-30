Advertisement Filing Annual Financial Statement Online Sander Engelbertink 30-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

There is now an easier option to file your annual financial statement online via MijnCN.

Benefits of Filing Online:

Ease of Use: File and consult your annual financial statement digitally with ease.

Questions?

For questions about online filing of the annual financial statement, you can contact the MijnCN Helpdesk:

Phone: (+599) 715 8886

(+599) 715 8886 Availability: Mon – Fri between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mon – Fri between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Online Contact Form: www.mijncn.nl/helpdesk

Attention!

The annual financial statements must be submitted no later than the 30th of September each year.

