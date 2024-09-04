Sint Maarten Finance Minister Gumbs wants to streamline payment process St. Maarten Government Redactie 04-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minister Gumbs wants a more efficient way of dealing with invoices of Government. Photo: Government St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs has introduced a new centralized invoicing process for third-party vendors providing goods and services to the Government of St. Maarten, effective September 1, 2024.

Vendors must now submit invoices electronically to the Ministry of Finance’s Accounting Department, ensuring all required details are included. This measure, following the approval of General Purchasing Conditions, aims to streamline payment processes, improve cash management, and enhance public financial management.

The Accounting Department will verify and route invoices for approval before payment, ensuring greater efficiency in handling government expenditures.

