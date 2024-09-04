Sint Maarten
Finance Minister Gumbs wants to streamline payment process St. Maarten Government
04-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs has introduced a new centralized invoicing process for third-party vendors providing goods and services to the Government of St. Maarten, effective September 1, 2024.
Vendors must now submit invoices electronically to the Ministry of Finance’s Accounting Department, ensuring all required details are included. This measure, following the approval of General Purchasing Conditions, aims to streamline payment processes, improve cash management, and enhance public financial management.
The Accounting Department will verify and route invoices for approval before payment, ensuring greater efficiency in handling government expenditures.
6
More News
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Bonaire
Rolando Marin celebrates 30 years at Tourist Office Bonaire
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested for theft of phone from Supermarket on Statia
-
Sint Maarten
Finance Minister Gumbs wants to streamline payment process St. Maarten Government
-
Saba
Saba Volleyball shines at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in St. Kitts & Nevis
-
Bonaire
Qredits Bonaire increases microcredit limit to $100,000 to boost SME growth
-
St. Eustatius
Community on St. Eustatius engages in reburial and memorial planning
-
Bonaire
Police and Customs Bonaire crack down on illegal street races
More News
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Bonaire
Rolando Marin celebrates 30 years at Tourist Office Bonaire
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested for theft of phone from Supermarket on Statia
-
Sint Maarten
Finance Minister Gumbs wants to streamline payment process St. Maarten Government
-
Saba
Saba Volleyball shines at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in St. Kitts & Nevis
-
Bonaire
Qredits Bonaire increases microcredit limit to $100,000 to boost SME growth
-
St. Eustatius
Community on St. Eustatius engages in reburial and memorial planning
-
Bonaire
Police and Customs Bonaire crack down on illegal street races