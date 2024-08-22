Police and justice
Fines handed out during traffic check Saba
22-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- On Tuesday, the 20th of August, around 4:00 PM, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a traffic check on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba.
During this check, 2 fines were issued. Both fines were for driving without wearing a seat belt.
KPCN urges all drivers to obey the traffic rules. “During these checks, the police will ensure that all participants in traffic follow the prescribed laws for their own safety. Checks will increase in the coming period and violations will have severe consequences”, according to a spokesperson for KPCN.
Police also warn that violations can amount to 225 dollars.
